Sisters dead, brother injured in hit-and-run on GT Road in northwest Delhi

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:28 IST

New Delhi:

Two sisters, aged seven and four, died while their five-year-old brother and 55-year-old uncle were injured after an unidentified speeding vehicle hit them while they were crossing the GT Road in northwest Delhi late Monday night.

The two girls died during treatment at different hospitals on Tuesday, while the boy and their uncle are critical. The police are yet to identify the vehicle.

According to the police, just short of midnight, they got a call about the incident that took place at about 11.45 pm near Gurudwara Nanak Piao in Model Town on GT Road.

A police team reached the spot found that one Jaspal Singh, a resident of Burari, was out with his wife, his family friend Milap Singh, 35, and Milap’s three children in his car.

“Jaspal Singh stopped at a CNG pump on GT Road to refuel his car when Milap and the three children stepped out. Soon as they were crossing the road, a speeding four-wheeler knocked them and fled the spot,” said a police officer who wished not to be named.

The officer said the family then called the police control room. While Jaspal Singh and his wife took Gaurav (5) and Ishika (7) to a nearby hospital, from where they were later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, a PCR van rushed Milap Singh and Bhoomi (4) to the Trauma Centre at Civil Lines. They were sent to Safdarjung Hospital later.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said Ishika and Bhoomi died during treatment. Milap Singh and Gaurav are still under treatment and are critically injured.

The DCP said a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered. “Initial probe has suggested the vehicle was a car. We are checking CCTV footage to identify the vehicle. A crime and forensics team was sent to the accident spot for an inspection,” she said.

Jaspal works as a driver while Milap is a gas station attendant.

The two girls who died had celebrated their birthday on September 23. Ravi Singh, a relative of Jaspal Singh, said both the girls had their birthday in the same week and celebrated the day together.

“Their father used to work at a call centre but was currently working on and off due to health reasons for the past few months. Milap Singh is like a family friend to Jaspal and he was taking the kids along, probably for an outing. We got a call about the hospital late night,” Ravi Singh said.