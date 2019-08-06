SIT collects land records in Sonbhadra, to visit Umbha on Wednesday

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:07 IST

: A day after taking over the Sonbhadra firing incident case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) of UP Police on Tuesday reached Sonbhadra district headquarters to collect records related to the disputed land that led to sensational killings of tribal people on July 17.

The team is presently camping at the Sonbhadra district headquarters and is likely to visit on Wednesday the spot in Umbha village where the firing took place that claimed lives of ten tribals and left several others injured, said a senior police official privy of investigation.

Director general (DG) of economic offences wing (EOW) Rajendra Pal Singh, who is also in-charge of SIT, said the team led by deputy inspector general (DIG) of SIT, J Ravinder Goud had reached Sonbhadra and started the investigation. He said the SIT probe was mainly focused on reason (land dispute) behind the firing on tribals and anomalies in transferring the land ownership.

Another official privy of the investigation said a team comprising ten members had already started collecting revenue records since 1957. “The three member committee led by additional chief secretary, revenue, Renuka Kumar, who enquired the matter initially, had mentioned in the report that the disputed land was in the name of Gram Sabha till 1957. Later, it was transferred in the name of the trust and thereafter, transferred in the names of two individuals in 1989. Moreover, the land was later resold and registered in the name of the Umba village pradhan Yagya Dutt in 2017,” he emphasised and added, “The tribal families continue to do farming on this land during these years”.

He said the committee had submitted it’s over 1,000-page report to the CM on Saturday and the SIT probe would be based on the same. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday removed Sonebhadra’s district magistrate (DM) Ankit Kumar Agrawal and superintendent of police (SP) Salman Taj Patil and ordered a departmental inquiry against them on the basis of the same report.

The SIT had registered the case on Monday on the basis of FIR lodged at Hazratganj police station. The FIR included the names of 28 people, including 10 police personnel, six revenue department officials and against the wives of two IAS officers Prabhat Kumar Mishra and Bhanu Pratap Sharma under sections of fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 21:07 IST