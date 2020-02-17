e-paper
Six killed as van rams into truck in Haryana’s Narnaund

The victims, all residents of Chuli Bagriyan village in Adampur tehsil, were returning from an overnight wedding when the accident occurred at 8am

cities Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HISAR Six people were killed and five injured when their Maruti Eeco van rammed into a truck parked on the road near Rakhi Shahpur village in Narnaund sub division, 30 km from Hisar, on Monday morning.

Police said the victims were returning from an overnight wedding when the accident occurred at 8am. They were all residents of Chuli Bagriyan village in Adampur tehsil of Hisar district.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the accident from villagers.

