Six-storey building tilts in Ullawas, owner pulled up by district admin

Gurugram: Taking cognizance of a complaint filed by residents of Ullawas village, with regards to tilting of a six-storey building, the district administration on Tuesday sent a notice to its owner, under Section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

On August 5, residents were shocked when they noticed the tilt and found a gap of six to seven inches from the wall of the adjacent house. A complaint was filed at the CM window, according to which the building has been erected on a foundation that is only three-foot deep. The complainant has also vacated the house with the fear of building to collapse.

In January, seven people were killed as a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in Ullawas village. The National Disaster Response Force had to be called to carry out relief and rescue operations. To avoid a similar untoward incident, the district administration took serious note of the complaint and issued a notice to the owner.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, directed subdivisional magistrate Jitendra Kumar to take action, following which Kumar sent a notice to the owner.

He said, “Action will be taken as per the rules. We don’t want anybody to face an untoward incident because of the carelessness of others. But before taking any action, we need to hear both sides. Therefore, we have sent notice, seeking a response from the building owner.”

A team has been formed by the district administration, headed by Sohna block development and panchayat officer, to look into the matter. The team also includes members of the Town and Country Planning department.

A large number of houses in Gurugram’s urban villages, particularly in the ‘lal dora’ areas, have been constructed without getting building plans approved, said locals, which makes them unsafe.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 22:51 IST