Snatchers make off with woman's gold chain in P'kula

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
A 58-year-old woman taking a walk near her house fell prey to two snatchers, who took away her gold chain, in Sector 8, Panchkula, on Thursday.

Complainant Shayar Joshi told the police that she usually walked in a nearby park. But on Thursday, decided to take a walk near her house.

When she reached near the entry gate of the sector towards the Sector 8/17 dividing road around 11.30am, a man approached her from behind. Before she could react, he removed her gold chain using a cutter and fled on a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle with his aide, who was waiting for him a few metres ahead.

“Shocked by the incident, the complainant failed to note down the motorcycle’s registration number. Both accused were wearing helmets. We are checking the CCTV cameras installed nearby for leads,” said inspector Rajeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Joshi’s complaint.

On February 7, a bike-borne man had snatched a 72-year-old woman’s purse in Sector 21. She had come for a health checkup at a private hospital in Sector 21 and was returning home when the incident took place.

