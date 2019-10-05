e-paper
Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Social engineering: BJP, Cong vie for non-Jat vote pie

Oct 05, 2019 01:04 IST
Hitender Rao
Hitender Rao
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh The ruling BJP in Haryana led by a non-Jat chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has played to its strength by increasing the number of tickets to non-Jat candidates. Surprisingly, the Congress has also marginally reduced the number of Jat candidates this time. Both the parties have tried to give a better representation to other castes as part of social engineering.

The saffron party has this time given 19 tickets to Jats as compared to 24 in the 2014 assembly polls. The BJP has fielded one Jat Sikh, nine Punjabis, eight from Vaish community, one Bishnoi, eight Brahmins, six Ahirs, six Gujjars, two Meos, six from the backward classes, four Rajputs, two Rors and 18 scheduled castes.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 01:04 IST

