e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Cities / Soldier from Hoshiarpur commits suicide in Udhampur

Soldier from Hoshiarpur commits suicide in Udhampur

cities Updated: Jan 18, 2020 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Sepoy Prince Kumar, 25, a resident of Hoshiarpur, was posted with the 112 Territorial Army and was on guard duty at Chinar camp in the Rehambal area when he shot himself with his service weapon on Friday evening, Udhampur district police chief SSP Rajiv Pandey said.

A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

“It would be too early to establish the motive. We are awaiting his post-mortem report. The body is being sent to his native place,” the SSP said.

top news
5 months after bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir, Govt starts outreach programme
5 months after bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir, Govt starts outreach programme
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Sania’s stunning comeback, wins WTA title after 2-yr maternity break
Sania’s stunning comeback, wins WTA title after 2-yr maternity break
Hong Kong airline forces woman to take a pregnancy test
Hong Kong airline forces woman to take a pregnancy test
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities