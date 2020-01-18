Soldier from Hoshiarpur commits suicide in Udhampur

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 13:16 IST

A soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Sepoy Prince Kumar, 25, a resident of Hoshiarpur, was posted with the 112 Territorial Army and was on guard duty at Chinar camp in the Rehambal area when he shot himself with his service weapon on Friday evening, Udhampur district police chief SSP Rajiv Pandey said.

A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

“It would be too early to establish the motive. We are awaiting his post-mortem report. The body is being sent to his native place,” the SSP said.