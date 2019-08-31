Sons force fathers to bend their ideals for political gains, says Supriya Sule

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:57 IST

Nationalist Congress leader (NCP) and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule on Saturday said that “sons are being selfish and forcing their fathers to bend before others to further their own political careers”.

Sule said this in view of several political leaders quitting NCP to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the latest being former NCP MLA Sandeep Naik. His father, former minister Ganesh Naik, is likely to follow suit.

“It is unfortunate that most families want sons. I told Pawar sahib a couple of days back that he is fortunate he does not have a son,” Sule said.

“The so-called lights of the families are for the sake of their own political careers, forcing their fathers who have spent 30-40 years for their ideology, to now go on to platforms where they have to bend before novices. The fathers have to do so as they are caught in their love for their sons.” Sule was in Navi Mumbai on Saturday to inaugurate a job fair organised by Parth Pawar.

“No daughter will force her father to do anything of this sort,” Sule said. On allegations by a few NCP leaders like Jitendra Awhad that Ganesh Naik is betraying Pawar despite being given a freehand in Navi Mumbai and Thane, Sule said, “Pawar sahib loves all associates. He is a democratic leader and wants good work done and hence gives freedom to all, which I, too, believe in. We do not like to use the term ‘favour’.”

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 23:57 IST