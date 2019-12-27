Soon, new names for a road, an auto stand and a crossing in Agra

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 19:17 IST

The board of the Agra Nagar Nigam (ANN) on Thursday passed resolutions for changing the names of a roads, an auto stand and a crossing in Taj city. A local corporator said that the old names represented the “era of slavery under the Mughals”. The resolutions were passed with the support of members of the board.

Corporator Radhika Agrawal put forward the resolution to change the name of the ‘Mughal Road’ to ‘Maharaja Agrasen Road’ at the ANN board meeting. She said that the name, harking back to the time of “slavery under the Mughals”, did not resonate with the current times.

She also presented the resolution to change the name of the ‘Tanga stand’ in Tajganj locality to ‘Auto stand’. “The name has become old-fashioned. In the past, it was called the ‘tonga stand’, but these days, auto rickshaws are generally parked there,” said Agrawal while addressing members of the board.

She said that the resolutions represented the wish of the local people.

Meanwhile, another corporator, Rajesh Prajapati, proposed to change the name of the ‘Nalband crossing’ to ‘Maharaja Daksh crossing’. He claimed that the name ‘Nalband’ (a Persian/ Urdu word meaning manufacturer of horseshoes) was not popular among locals.

The board members passed all the three resolutions. The final nod, however, will be given later at the cabinet meeting of the nagar nigam.

Mayor of Agra, Naveen Jain, said that changing the name of the ‘Mughal Road’ to ‘Mahara Agrasen Road’ would not hurt the sentiments of the locals.

“Maharaja Agrasen’s name is quite popular among the people here. We are hopeful that people will not object to these name changes. The new names will make the residents of Agra feel proud,” he said.

-- Yogesh Dubey