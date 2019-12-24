Soon, sanitary pad vending machines at public toilets in Gkp

cities

In a step aimed at promoting menstrual hygiene, the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is all set to install sanitary pad vending machines at public toilets located around offices and commercial premises, where women footwall is high.

Besides, one incinerator machines at each toilet would also be installed to ensure that used pads are disposed of safely without causing any hazard to environment, said Suresh Chandra, chief engineer, GMC.

He said as many as 26 public toilets have been identified for setting up the machines that will dispense the pads for ₹5.

“A process to float tenders for installation of machines will be soon started,” he said.

According to officials, each combination of machines (pad vending and incinerator) would cost around ₹70,000.

Officials feel the move would be of great help to women of menstrual age as they generally awkward in buying pads from stores with men shopkeepers.

Besides, the machine users will be able to give their feedback on services by filling forms with objective type questions such as rating the services from good, very good or bad.