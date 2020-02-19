Soon: Speed breakers that won’t make your vehicle jump

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:10 IST

LUCKNOW Speed breakers that make your vehicle jump will now undergo change – they will be uniform in size all over the city, as proposed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) under the smart city project.

At present, there are speed breakers of different sizes all over the city, which is against the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), said SM Zaidi, chief city engineer, smart city.

As per Indian Road Congress (IRC) code 99-1998, ideal speed breakers provide a hump of 3.7 m width and 0.10 m height to interrupt the speed of a vehicle.

“IRC guidelines say that all speed breakers on one road should be of the same size. But these guidelines were not followed in the state capital that’s why many vehicles were damaged,” he stated.

He added , “A smart city cannot have speed breakers, which break the vehicles. The LMC, along with other departments like PWD, LDA and Housing Board, has decided to formulate a new policy for speed breakers.”

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “Many roads have speed breakers of different sizes. Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines were not followed. Keeping this in mind, the LMC decided to formulate a new policy for speed breakers.”

“The LMC has found that the location of the speed breakers is not much of a problem, but their designs are an issue. Most of them are either too high or wide as they have not been constructed as per the norms,” he added.

IDEAL SPEED BREAKERS

