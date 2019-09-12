SP seeks Shivpal’s disqualification from UP assembly

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:39 IST

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has sought cancellation of the assembly membership of party president Akhilesh Yadav’s estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav, who was elected to the House on the SP ticket from Jaswantnagar in 2017 but now heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL).

The legislative assembly secretariat issued a bulletin in this regard, quoting the leader of Opposition and SP leader Ramgobind Chaudhary having moved a petition seeking Shivpal’s cancellation of membership on the basis of ‘disqualification on ground of defection rules, 1987’.

Shivpal Yadav had quit the Samajwadi Party last year. In August 2018, he first formed the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) and then registered a political party--Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) — two months afterwards. His party contested the Lok Sabha polls across the state. Shivpal himself contested the Firozabad seat against the party’s sitting MP Akshaya Yadav (the son of SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav). Akshaya lost the elections to the BJP and Shivpal was said to be a factor in the loss.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 22:08 IST