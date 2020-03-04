Special parents teachers’ meeting to install confidence

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:42 IST

New Delhi:

In order to instil confidence among students and parents in riot-hit north-east Delhi, a special Parents Teachers’ Meeting (PTMs) was held in all government schools in that part of the city.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia met students in violence-affected areas, including Jaffarabad, Gokalpur Village and Yamuna Vihar during these meetings.

At Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Gokalpuri Village, officials said that there was fear among and students due to the communal riots. Neelam Rai, a 10th standard class teacher, said many parents inquired about the next dates for the CBSE exams earlier postponed by the board in north-east Delhi.

“Many students had witnessed violence in their localities and that’s why they are still in fear. They shared their apprehensions and we promised them for every possible help. We will update them about the next dates for exams once the CBSE announces it,” she said.

Parents of many classes 3 to 9 and 11 students, whose annual exams will resume from March 11, said their children are finding it difficult to concentrate on studies. Samina Begum, whose family is staying at a relief camp in Mustafabad, said that her 13-year-old daughter was unable to prepare for her exam as she lost all her books and study material. “The school assured they will provide the books and photocopies of study material to her before the exam. We are just hoping the help reach us in a day or two,” she said.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday wrote to all government and private schools to provide books, stationery items and school uniforms to students in violence-affected areas.

During the PTMs, students and parents were informed that those who missed their CBSE board exams being conducted till March 7 will get another chance.

Sisodia said the idea behind the special PTM was to instill confidence among students and parents. “It is very essential that we do away with the hatred within us and start spreading love once again. It is time to move on from the nightmares of rampant violence spread on the streets to focusing on our dreams now. The need of this PTM is to help us revive the dreams that our children along with their parents have seen towards building a strong career for themselves. I am really happy to see the huge turnout of parents along with their wards,” he said.