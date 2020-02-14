Special sitting of Vidhan Sabha on Punjabi language on Feb 20: Channi

cities

Stating that the government will revive the Punjabi Language Commission for promotion of the language, state’s cultural affairs and tourism minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said the government will ensure that the language got its due. “On February 20, a special sitting of the Vidhan Sabha has been arranged to discuss challenges and opportunities in the promotion of Punjabi language,” he said during his address after inaugurating the week-long statewide ‘Punjabi Language and Cultural Utsav’ at Punjabi University on Friday. The 11th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha also starts from February 20.

At the event, the state government honoured 11 distinguished literary scholars. Those felicitated for their contribution to Punjabi language were Rattan Singh Jaggi; Narinder Kapoor; Surjit Patar; Waryam Sandhu; Om Parkash Gaso; Surjeet Lee; Kuldeep Singh Dheer; Harpal Singh Pannu; Joga Singh and Sukhwinder Amrit.

“The mother tongue is what rules hearts and enables self-expression in a powerful manner. Punjabi is the 10th largest language in the world and we will deal strictly with schools who impose fines on speaking Punjabi. The use of Punjabi in administrative work is also being encouraged,” Channi added.

Vice-chancellor BS Ghuman said, “Punjabi University has consistently aimed for development of Punjabi language, literature and culture. Punjabi must transform itself into an employment and market-oriented language. Our younger generations must remain connected with Punjabi.”

Writer Surjit Patar said though Punjabi was the 10th largest language in the world yet we must pay attention to the warnings of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) that if newer generations don’t get connected to their mother language, the future of any language was endangered.

“In today’s age, technological advancements have facilitated translation of languages and there are great possibilities for Punjabi to flourish. If we think through a positive prism, Punjabi has become the language across seven seas today,” Patar added.

