Special train brings home 694 stranded Himachal residents from Maharashtra

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
A Shramik special train ferrying 694 residents of Himachal, who were stranded in Maharashtra, arrived at Una from Mumbai on Monday.

The train was running three hours behind schedule and arrived at 1:50am.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar along with superintendent of police Kartikeyan Gokulchandran and other district officials were present at the station when the train arrived.

Among the returnees, 242 were from Kangra, 169 from Hamirpur, 103 from Mandi, 40 from Shimla, 26 from Kullu, 10 from Kinnaur, 43 from Bilaspur, 38 from Una and eight each from Solan and Sirmaur.

They were screened for flu-like symptoms on arrival and provided water and food. Later, they were sent to their respective home districts in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses.

The DC said the Radha Soami Satsang Beas had arranged 1,200 packets of food for the returnees. The food was prepared by 50 volunteers at Bhadsali branch of the Radha Soami Satsang.

