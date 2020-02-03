Speeding BMW leaves 17-year-old cyclist dead in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:22 IST

A speeding BMW car left a 17-year-old cyclist dead and the pillion rider injured on the Sector 9/10 stretch of Jan Marg in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Uday Bhatia, 21, is pursuing his graduation from a private college and is the son of an excise and taxation department superintendent — Preet Inder Singh Bhatia — posted in Chandigarh, said police. The family resides in Sector 44.

Biku Kumar, the deceased. He belonged to Bihar. ( HT Photo )

The victim has been identified as Biku Kumar, who belonged to Bihar, and had arrived in the city a few days and was staying with his brother Arun Kumar in Sector 18.

He was returning home along with Laltu Kumar, 22, from Sector 10, when the BMW car coming from the Capitol Complex side hit them near Leisure Valley around 6:30pm. The impact was such that the cycle was broken into two pieces.

While Uday fled leaving the car behind, the victims were rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. However, Biku was declared brought dead. Laltu is undergoing treatment.

Police were able to trace Uday’s location and arrested him from near the Kisan Bhawan roundabout later in the evening. His alcometer test revealed that he was not drunk, said an investigating official, who did not wish to be named.

The accused has been booked under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station. Police have taken both the BMW and cycle in their custody.

KILLERS ON WHEELS

December 13, 2019: An auto-rickshaw driver and an elderly passenger were killed after a businessman’s speeding Audi car hit the three-wheeler from the rear near the Sector 20/21 road

August 22: A speeding Audi crashed into another Audi car, being driven by Tehal Singh Dhabha owner, near the Sector 22/23 light point. The 64-year-old later succumbed to his injuries

April 28: A BMW car left two deliverymen riding a two-wheeler injured near Chandigarh-Zirakpur barrier

March 10: A 29-year-old biker was killed as a result of a late-night race between two groups driving a Range Rover and Toyota Fortuner in Sector 49