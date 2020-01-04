e-paper
Home / Cities / Spiked metal bits for horses banned in Uttar Pradesh

Spiked metal bits for horses banned in Uttar Pradesh

Jan 04, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: Horses and mules across the state would no longer be subjected to extreme torture and pain, thanks to the state government that has imposed a complete ban on the use of spiked metal bits, the devices buried deep inside the horse’s mouth and pulled to control or tame them. Besides, it has also banned its sale, purchase and storage.

Though the usage of these devices is already prohibited under Rule 8 of the Prevention Of Cruelty To Drought And Pack Animal Rules 1965, the government has reimposed the ban after some animal welfare organizations, including People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), approached the animal husbandry department, Government of UP, complaining about the blatant sale of the prohibited spiked bit.

Dr UP Singh, director, animal husbandry department, has shot off orders to all chief veterinary officers (CVO) in districts across the state, directing them to re-enforce the orders with immediate effect.

“Use of spiked bits to control the movement of animals , especially horses, is banned. The department should carry out extensive drives across the districts to keep a check on the sale of these devices,” Dr UP Singh’s order further states.

Officials of the animal husbandry department said these illegal torture devices lacerated horses’ mouths and left them in tremendous pain. “These devices are generally used to control the horses, especially during weddings and rides,” the official pointed out.

The experts said there were other plain bits also that could be used instead of spiked bits, but people used spiked bits that caused one inch deep wounds in a horse’s mouth.

Similar to other districts, Lucknow and Bareilly have also witnessed extensive drives and workshops where the horse handlers were told the ill-effects of using spiked bits. However, the horse cart owners here denied using spiked bits to control the horses. “We are not using spiked bits since the use is prohibited. We use the plain bits to control the horses,” said Suleman Miyan, a horse cart owner in the state capital.

