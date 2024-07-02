Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.52 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 3, 2024 30.93 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 31.64 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 27.57 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 19.38 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 21.69 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 23.56 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 27.25 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.03 °C Light rain Chennai 32.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.27 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain Delhi 36.43 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 2, 2024, is 27.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.52 °C and 33.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.99 °C and 34.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 104.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.