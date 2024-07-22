Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.5 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 23, 2024 32.51 °C Light rain July 24, 2024 31.74 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 29.78 °C Moderate rain July 26, 2024 30.27 °C Light rain July 27, 2024 30.47 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 32.47 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 31.19 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.65 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 30.11 °C Light rain Chennai 34.05 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.89 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.29 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 22, 2024, is 29.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.5 °C and 36.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.85 °C and 36.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 74.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

