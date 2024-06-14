Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.8 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 15, 2024 25.51 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 27.46 °C Few clouds June 17, 2024 29.1 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 28.71 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 28.11 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 26.01 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 19.96 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.29 °C Broken clouds Chennai 34.29 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.64 °C Light rain Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 14, 2024, is 24.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.8 °C and 29.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.39 °C and 30.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 103.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024

