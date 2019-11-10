e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

State Malkhamb championship: U12 Malkhambites steal show with stellar routines

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:06 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE At the 39th State Malkhamb championship, on at Tilak road, it is the under-12 category which has hogged the limelight with their performances over the weekend.

The state association allows entries who are above the age of five.

Doing technical drills at such a young age, in 90 seconds, speaks to the grace, comfort and coordination that these young athletes boast.

“I am doing Malkhamb for the last one year. I practice two hours every day,” says seven-and-a-half year old Vidyesh Wadekar, who practices at Shree Smartha Vyayam Mandir, Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

“I am proud that at the age of 7 he was selected for the Mumbai city team and scored 6.5 out of 10, which is a good start,” says Roshni, Vidyesh’s mother.

Uday V Deshpande, head coach at Shree Smartha Vyayam Mandir, Shivaji Park, Mumbai, said, “It is easy to teach kids basics of Malkhamb as they don’t think much before taking on challenges. Once their young muscles get into the habit of doing drills, the job is half done. Children have less body weight which helps them performing drills.”

At least 100-plus under-12 athletes practice everyday at Shree Smartha Vyayam Mandir.

“Malkhamb has various facets so children are showing an interest once their basics are strong,” adds Deshpande.

top news
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities