State Malkhamb championship: U12 Malkhambites steal show with stellar routines

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:06 IST

PUNE At the 39th State Malkhamb championship, on at Tilak road, it is the under-12 category which has hogged the limelight with their performances over the weekend.

The state association allows entries who are above the age of five.

Doing technical drills at such a young age, in 90 seconds, speaks to the grace, comfort and coordination that these young athletes boast.

“I am doing Malkhamb for the last one year. I practice two hours every day,” says seven-and-a-half year old Vidyesh Wadekar, who practices at Shree Smartha Vyayam Mandir, Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

“I am proud that at the age of 7 he was selected for the Mumbai city team and scored 6.5 out of 10, which is a good start,” says Roshni, Vidyesh’s mother.

Uday V Deshpande, head coach at Shree Smartha Vyayam Mandir, Shivaji Park, Mumbai, said, “It is easy to teach kids basics of Malkhamb as they don’t think much before taking on challenges. Once their young muscles get into the habit of doing drills, the job is half done. Children have less body weight which helps them performing drills.”

At least 100-plus under-12 athletes practice everyday at Shree Smartha Vyayam Mandir.

“Malkhamb has various facets so children are showing an interest once their basics are strong,” adds Deshpande.