Stuck in Bengaluru traffic, commuters have an eerie encounter with 2 creepy faces. Watch

Commuters in Bengaluru, known for its notorious traffic jams, had an eerie experience recently while being stuck in one of the gridlocks in the city as they had the view of a car in front of them with two creepy faces staring at them. The masks were placed on the headrests of the car seat in Bengaluru. (X/@seshaljain)

X (formerly Twitter) Seshal Jain posted a short clip earlier this week showing his view of a cab in front of him while he was stuck in dense Bengaluru traffic. The video showed the headrests of the Swift Dzire's backseats attached with two creepy masks, making other social media users erupt in laughter.

The white masks with blond hair closely resembled the Joker from DC Comics. They gave the illusion of two masked figures staring right back at other commuters.

Watch the video here:

The user tagged popular X account Peak Bengaluru which dropped a laughing emoji as a response to the post.

The post managed to grab over 1,800 views shortly after it was shared on X.

“I saw this just yesterday," a user said.

If you think Bengaluru traffic can’t get more interesting, remember the story of a man who found love amid the chaos on the road? Two years ago, a Reddit user recounted how he met his wife during a frustrating traffic jam near Sony World Signal in the IT hub of the city. Forced to divert for dinner due to the Ejipura flyover construction, what began as a delay turned into a love story. The dated for three years before getting married.

Bengaluru is India’s most congested city in terms of vehicular traffic. The IT capital of the country showed a slight improvement in latest global rankings of the world’s most congested cities by Amsterdam-based location technology specialist TomTom. Bengaluru is currently the world's sixth slowest city in terms of traffic, according to the report.