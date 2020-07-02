Stuck with tickets worth ₹2 crore, lottery dealers allege Punjab govt denying refund

cities

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:17 IST

With the state government cancelling Baisakhi bumper this year due to the ongoing pandemic, lottery dealers in the state are stuck with tickets worth ₹2 crore. Punjab government has refused to refund or exchange the tickets for Rakhi bumper.

In a meeting held here on Wednesday evening, the dealers rued that around 9 lakh tickets worth over ₹22 crore were sold before the announcement that the bumper has been cancelled. However, the dealers are stuck with tickets valued at ₹2 crore.

One of the lottery dealers, Som Nath, said, “We have refunded the amount to most customers, but the state government is now harassing the dealers by not allowing refund or exchange of tickets. The government can at least exchange the tickets with the Rakhi bumper, which has been recently announced by the government. But the authorities are not paying any heed.”

Recently, the members of Northern India Lottery Association had also conducted a meeting with the officials of Punjab State Lotteries department, but to no avail.

Association president H K Chugh said, “The draw for the Baisakhi bumper was scheduled for April 17, but the government cancelled the same on April 11 due to Covid-19. It had conveyed that tickets could be encashed from sellers and post offices, but now the government is not issuing refunds. It is not even exchanging the tickets, which will surely hit the credibility of the department and the state government. Dealers across the state are a harried lot.”

“If a person is facing harassment for getting a refund of ₹250, how can he/she expect that the prize would be provided to him with ease,” asked Chugh.

He added that they will take up the matter with the state government and would also meet chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh in the coming days, if needed.

Punjab State Lotteries superintendent Harjeet Singh said, “Dealers have submitted their demands and the department is looking into it. A few claims made by them regarding the sale of tickets are also suspicious. A decision has to be taken by higher authorities and it would be announced soon.”