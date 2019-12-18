Students register 12% increase in average marks

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:37 IST

With the bi-monthly December exam results showing a 12% growth (from 51.36 % to 63.36%) from those held in September, the quality of teaching being imparted to Class 10 students at Ludhiana government schools has witnessed a substantial rise. The results have improved in all subjects.

Students’ results were discussed in a meet held on Wednesday by the district education officer (DEO, secondary) Swaranjit Kaur, and district Sudhar team head Balwinder Kaur along with the block mentors of various subjects taught at Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Girls, Civil lines.

As per data provided by the district authorities, 16,799 students appeared in the December bi-monthly exams, in which 68 students of various schools scored above 95%. “We can even achieve 100% results if the block mentors put in extra efforts and motivate the teachers to improve the learning levels of students. Extra classes are proving to be fruitful for students. Revision tests can further improve their performance,” said Swaranjit Kaur.

Of the total students who appeared in the December bi-monthly exams, 2,400 scored below 40% in science. While in the September exam, the number of such students were 5,055 (showing an increase of 15%). In math, 7,075 students scored below 40% in September–the number has come down to 4,894 in December, resulting in a 15% increase in pass rate.

In Punjabi, the rate has increased by 3.8%; in Hindi, 8.81%; English, 10.3%; and in social studies, by 16.94%.

The block mentors were told to ask the teachers to ensure that extra classes are helping maximum students improve their performance. The mentors were also instructed to visit the schools while having knowledge of the data of students scoring below 40% marks.

A mentor raised the issue that many students have been absent from their schools for the last three months which is affecting the overall results of schools. The district Sudhar team head Balwinder Kaur assured them that she will resolve the issue.

BOX:

Score card

As per data provided by the district authorities, 16,799 students appeared in the December bi-monthly exams in which 68 students of various schools scored above 95%

Subjects

STUDENTS WHO SCORED BELOW 40%

September exams

December exams

Math

7,075

4,894

Science

5,055

2,400

English

5,282

3,511

Social science

6,289

3,405

Hindi

3,740

2,234

Punjabi

1,795

1,143