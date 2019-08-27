Sube Singh, former close aide of Kaushal, runs own gang now in Haryana

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:59 IST

Sube Singh, a former close aide of gangster Kaushal, has been operating his own gang out of Haryana since February this year after the two had a tiff over handling the operations in the state, police said on Tuesday. However, despite breaking away, Singh is making extortion calls and sending audios to businessmen posing as Kaushal, said police.

Police officials said Singh is living with his eight associates in Gururgam and they are yet to identify his location. “He has around 20 members in his gang who earlier were part of Kaushal’s gang. He has spread his operations in Gurugram, Jhajjar, Rewari and Rohtak, and is targeting businessmen and liquor traders,” said an officer.

Police said Singh, who has been on the run since 2016, carries a reward of ₹4 lakh for his arrest.

During interrogation, Kaushal, who was arrested on Monday, allegedly revealed that Singh was unhappy with him because he had given the charge to Ranbir Saini, another close aide. Kaushal had allegedly directed his gang members to eliminate Singh as he was becoming a headache for the gang and was tipping off police of hideouts of gang members. More than 26 members of Kaushal gang were arrested this year, said police.

According to police, they had recovered a few mobile phones from suspected gang members arrested in April from Gurugram that allegedly had messages, pictures and videos sent from different numbers belonging to Singh.

Narender Bijarniya, superintendent of police, Palwal, said that Singh in April had tipped police off about the location of Kaushal’s gang members, including Saini, who were living in a rented hideout in Dehradun, which led to their arrest. It was a setback for Kaushal as his extortion racket had come to a standstill, police said.

“Sube Singh had started sharing the secret information of the gang with the police through different WhatsApp numbers and many gang members were arrested based on his tip-off,” Bijarniya said.

Police said Singh’s numbers are being surveilled to track his location. He is suspected to be in Gurugram as his last location in July was of Sector 10, police said.

Bijarniya said Singh allegedly wanted to eliminate Saini, as he was his only competitor and had a hold on all the gang members. “Sube Singh was also trying to find a foothold in Rewari area and had targeted a few businessmen for protection money and had shot at two people. His gang members were arrested last week from Rewari for their alleged involvement in firing and demanding protection money,” he said.

Police said they have recovered two audio recordings where Singh is heard demanding ₹50 lakh posing as Kaushal and two traders had paid ₹2 lakh each to his gang members as protection money.

The special task force, in January, had attached Singh’s properties, but nobody turned up to participate in their auction fearing the safety of their lives despite police support.

