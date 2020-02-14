e-paper
Home / Cities / Suicide in Canada: Jalandhar family seeks Centre’s help in tracing, bringing back son’s body

Suicide in Canada: Jalandhar family seeks Centre’s help in tracing, bringing back son’s body

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:02 IST
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
JALANDHAR A Jalandhar family has sought the Union government’s help in locating and bringing back the body of 29-year-old Manjot Singh, who reportedly committing suicide after jumping into the Fraser river in Vancouver, Canada, last month.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Manjot’s parents Maninder Singh and Surinder Kaur said he had taken the extreme step due to his “wife’s betrayal”, after sharing a suicide note on Facebook on January 23.

The couple said they were in touch with the local police in Canada, who were still to recover Manjot’s body. They urged the central government to take up the matter with the Canadian authorities, so that the family could bring back the body and cremate it in India.

“We want to see our son’s face and perform his last rites in India,” said the parents.

Manjot had moved to Canada on a study visa in 2011, and got permanent residency in 2016. In 2018, he married a girl from Hoshiarpur before returning to Canada.

His wife got the Canadian visa in 2019, but allegedly went there without informing him and started living with another man. “When Manjot came to know about it, he objected to it. But his in-laws started harassing him, forcing him to commit suicide,” alleged Maninder Singh, while demanding action against them as well.

