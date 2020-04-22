e-paper
Home / Cities / Suicide pact goes awry in Ludhiana, woman dies, lover backs out at 11th hour

Suicide pact goes awry in Ludhiana, woman dies, lover backs out at 11th hour

Police have booked the 20-year-old man and his mother for abetment to suicide based on the statement of the victim’s mother

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:24 IST
The girl was rushed to a hospital in Machhiwara where she succumbed while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.
In a suicide pact that went awry, a 20-year-old woman died after consuming celphos tablets, allegedly given by her lover, in Sainsowal Khurd village of Machhiwara in Ludhiana.

The police have booked the 20-year-old man and his mother, residents of the same village, for abetment to suicide based on the statement of the victim’s mother.

The complainant told the police that the accused wanted to marry her daughter, but, after opposition from both the families, had got engaged with someone else. She said the accused along with his mother came to her house on Tuesday, created a ruckus, blaming the victim for trapping him, and left. “Later in the afternoon, my daughter started vomiting and told me that he had given her celphos tablets to commit suicide together,” said the complainant.

Machhiwara station house officer (SHO) inspector Sukhvir Singh said, “The accused have been booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made so far, but investigation is underway.”

The body has been handed over to the family after postmortem.

