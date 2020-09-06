e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB arrests late actor’s domestic help in Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB arrests late actor’s domestic help in Mumbai

Earlier on Saturday, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were remanded in NCB custody till September 9. NCB’s remand application did not mention seized drugs or any other material evidence.

mumbai Updated: Sep 06, 2020 01:40 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant on Saturday night as part of its investigation into allegations of drug abuse in the case of Rajput’s death.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant on Saturday night as part of its investigation into allegations of drug abuse in the case of Rajput’s death.(File photo)
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant on Saturday night as part of its investigation into allegations of drug abuse in the case of Rajput’s death. Earlier on Saturday, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were remanded in NCB custody till September 9. NCB’s remand application did not mention seized drugs or any other material evidence.

Confirming Sawant’s arrest on Saturday, deputy director KPS Malhotra said, “At 8pm, Dipesh Sawant has been arrested. He joined the investigation yesterday at 10pm. He was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik, Samuel Miranda, Zaid and Kaizan.” Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ebrahim are both under arrest for allegedly peddling drugs. Sawant was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and will be produced in court today. Malhotra said NCB’s investigation was ongoing.

On Saturday, NCB produced Showik, Miranda and Ebrahim before a magistrate court. They have all been charged under the NDPS Act.

In its remand application, NCB said Showik had to be confronted “with other accused who are in its custody to uncover the linkages of network which indulged in selling and purchasing drugs”. The agency also said it needed Showik in custody to investigate the allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput’s manager Dipesh Sawant. NCB said Showik was also needed to verify the financial trail.

According to NCB, during questioning, alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar, who is also under arrest, had said he procured drugs from Vilatra and Ebrahim, on Showik’s instructions. He also claimed Showik had told him to give drugs to Miranda. Sources in NCB said Showik’s phone messages include one in which he asked Miranda to pay Vilatra ₹10,000 for 5 gm of ‘bud’, a curated form of marijuana.

A senior officer from NCB said, “We conducted searches at Miranda’s and Showik’s homes and collected some evidence. The investigation is at a preliminary stage and details of the evidence can’t be revealed at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh.

tags
top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In