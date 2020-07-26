e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Cops will quiz Mahesh Bhatt and even Karan Johar if need be, says Maharashtra home minister

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Cops will quiz Mahesh Bhatt and even Karan Johar if need be, says Maharashtra home minister

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:56 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that producer-director Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager and even Johar, if need be, will be questioned in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide. The minister said the police were investigating if “business rivalry” drove Rajput to take the extreme step.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. Deshmukh had tweeted on June 15, the police were investigating “clinical depression owing to professional rivalry”. Deshmukh said that Bhatt is being called for questioning on Monday and Johar’s manager will be called thereafter. “Police will call Johar too if required. Summons have been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut for her statement in the case,” he said.

Police has already questioned more than 30 people from the film industry, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director-producer Aaditya Chopra, among others.

Deshmukh had last week said there was no need for a CBI probe into the case and Mumbai Police were probing it efficiently. He had reacted after actor Rhea Chakraborty took to social media, demanding the probe be shifted to the central agency.

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In