Suspected to be achild lifter, woman beaten up brutally

LUCKNOW A 40-year-old woman was brutally beaten up by a group of villagers after tying her to a tree on suspicion that she was a child lifter, in Nawabganj area of Gonda district late on Saturday evening.

The woman was rescued by police and nine people were arrested after an FIR was registered in the matter.

Inspector of Nawabganj police station Bhanu Pratap Singh said the incident took place in Raheli village when the woman, identified as Noor Jahan, was spotted by villagers loitering near the ground where some kids were playing. He said some villagers suspected her to be a child lifter and started beating her up.

The inspector said police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and rescued the woman.

“Preliminary probe did not confirm the woman’s involvement in any kind of child lifting and it was only suspicion of some villagers that led to the trouble,” he said.

He said timely intervention of the police did not allow the villagers to cause any harm to the woman and she has suffered only minor injuries. He said the woman was released after a medical examination and verifying her credentials.

Singh said in the FIR, charges of rioting, voluntarily causing hurting, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation had been slapped against the nine people arrested and other unidentified person involved in the incident and added that further investigation in the case was under way.

