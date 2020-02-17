Suspended head constable nabbed with 20gm heroin in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:48 IST

Suspended for allegedly extorting ₹6 lakh from a Rajguru Nagar pharmacist, a head constable was arrested with 20gm heroin by the special task force (STF) at Transport Nagar on Sunday.

The accused, Balvir Singh, 38, was bailed out a month back. The STF produced the accused before court on Monday, which remanded Singh to one-day STF custody.

STF in-charge Harbans Singh said the accused, who hid the contraband in the inner pocket of his jacket, was arrested following a tip-off.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he took to the crime to meet his need of drugs. Balvir said that he procures heroin from Ghora Colony and Delhi and sells it among addicts.

The STF has informed the Ludhiana police commissionerate for further action against Singh.

A case under Sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against Balvir at the STF police station in Mohali.

EXTORTION CASE

“The Sarabha Nagar police had arrested the accused and his accomplice, Jagatjit Singh, of Dugri, on December 19, 2019, for extorting ₹6 lakh from a pharmacist, Swaran Singh Bedi, of Rajguru Nagar, over six months,” the STF in-charge said. At the time, Balvir was deputed at the Anti Narcotic wing of the Ludhiana police commissionerate.

The accused were blackmailing the pharmacist by telling him that a man had procured a painkiller from his shop and died after consuming it. They then said they won’t lodge an FIR against him if he gave them ₹6 lakh in return for the favour.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion) and 34 (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the IPC was lodged against the accused at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

BLOT ON KHAKI

November 24, 2019: Assistant sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, 56, of police colony in Jamalpur; his accomplice, Angrej Singh, 47, also the former special police officer at Deep Nagar in Bathinda; and Lakhwinder Singh alias Mantu, 47, of Adarsh Nagar in Bathinda, held with 500gm opium

November 18: The STF arrested a constable, Amandeep Singh, with 51gm heroin

October 18: Two head constables and a central jail inmate and his wife held with 12gm heroin and 10gm cannabis