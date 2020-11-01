e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ‘Suspension of freight trains bound to break backbone of Punjab industry’

‘Suspension of freight trains bound to break backbone of Punjab industry’

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pawan Dewan, chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board, said rail services were not stopped even during the peak terrorism days.
Pawan Dewan, chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board, said rail services were not stopped even during the peak terrorism days. (HT file photo)
         

Expressing resentment over the prohibition on the movement of goods trains in the state, Pawan Dewan, chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board, said rail services were not stopped even during the peak terrorism days. “Suspension of freight trains has pushed against the wall the industry that is already struggling to come out of Covid crises,” he added.

In a statement issued here, Dewan said that the ₹20,000 crore economic package promised by the Centre has not seen the light of the day; what to talk of fulfilling a promise. “The central government’s decision is bound to break the backbone of industry,” he added.

Dewan said suspension of freight was not only affecting the import, but also exports as the industry was unable to produce in the absence of raw material. “Industries are facing huge losses which will have adverse repercussions on the entire economy, so the central government must review its decision at the earliest,” he added.

Yogesh Sagar, president, Mohali Industrialists Association, said, “It is indeed a very tough time for the industry. Labour shortage, Covid impact, financial difficulties and on top of that, a ban on the movement of goods trains. Exporters are foreseeing order cancellations and penalties on failure to deliver goods coupled with credibility loss.”

He said, “It is expected to be a Black Diwali this season. The Covid-hit labourers looking for Diwali bonus now fear losing jobs.”

Sewing machine spare parts manufacturer Bahadur Singh from Bahadur Udyog and Jaswinder Singh Saini from National Steel Industries also resented shortage of coal for foundries and goods rake being stuck up in Ambala.

“Right now, we are managing with our inventories and materials,” said AR Chaudhary from AV Fabrications, who was irked over non-arrival of orders from an iron ore in Chattisgarh. We have been forced to buy raw material at “premium price” from the local markets, he added.

top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In