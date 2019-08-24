SUV ATTACK CASE Key accused nabbed but vehicle used in crime still missing

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:50 IST

LUCKNOW Despite the arrest of five accused, including a builder’s son Faiz Ali and one Ishuveer Singh, the police have so far failed to recover the SUV allegedly used in hitting three friends, two of whom succumbed to their injuries on the night of August 14.

The three friends Pawan Singh (22), Tushar Singh (23) and Himanshu Singh (23), who were riding a scooter, were crushed by the SUV riders after a chase for around 2 km near Arbindo Park under Indira Nagar police station limits at around 10 pm on August 14. Pawan and Tushar succumbed to their injuries while Himanshu is still undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gomti Nagar.

The police arrested the Ali on Friday and recovered an SUV, but it is not the one allegedly used the attack on the three friends, police said.

Inspector of Indira Nagar police station Santosh Kumar Kushwaha confirmed that Ali was arrested from his hideout after a hunt of nine days. He said the SUV recovered on the basis of details given by Ali is not the one used in the crime. He said efforts were on to recover the SUV which was used in the crime.

Another official privy to the investigation said the SUV used in the crime has been taken away by one of the aides of Ali. He said the SUV used in the crime was initially kept somewhere near Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar but it was not found when the police team raided the place.

The official said that it seems the accused have hidden the SUV to conceal evidences related to the crime. He said the aide of the builder’s son was also reportedly present in the SUV when it hit the three friends on August 14.

“The man missing with the SUV will also be made accused in the crime,” he said.

The official said five accused have been arrested in the case so far. He said Ishuveer Singh, who was arrested on Thursday, had revealed that he along with Ali, his aide who is missing with the SUV, Vicky Chowdhary and Sandeep Kumar Bari were present in the SUV at the time of incident.

The official said Vicky, Sandeep and their friend one Sachin Chowdhary were arrested and sent to jail in the case on August 19.

He added that all five had been booked on charges of murder, and said the footage of CCTV installed at different locations clearly hinted that the SUV chased the three friends and hit them near Arbindo Park intentionally.

He said charges under IPC Section 307 against all accused are likely to be added after recording the statement of Himanshu, who continues to be critical.

Ali and the four others arrested were also accused in a previous FIR of attack and loot lodged by one of the two deceased Pawan Singh with the Indira Nagar police. Pawan had alleged that he was attacked after being called at Ishuveer’s place in Hariharnagar locality on August 8. But the FIR was registered on August 12.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 17:50 IST