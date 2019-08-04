Swine flu claims life of 2-year-old in Dombivli

cities

Aug 04, 2019

A two-year-old girl, who was being treated for swine flu in Shastri Nagar civic hospital in Dombivli, died on Thursday.

A resident of Sai Leela chawl, Piyusha P was admitted in hospital after she had fever. She was diagnosed with acute respiratory disease syndrome and was shifted to a private hospital. In a few hours, she was put on ventilator but passed away.

“Piyusha was healthy. When her fever did not subside for two days, she underwent tests at Shastri Nagar hospital. When she was diagnosed with swine flu, we admitted her to a private hospital. Within five days after she fell ill, she lost her life,” said Sahil P, Piyusha’s father.

“Initially, doctors had suspected the elder sibling to have contracted swine flu. After medication, her reports showed that she had recovered,” said the family’s neighbour, who did not wish to be named.

After the swine flu death, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is taking precautionary measures.

“Around 25,000 tablets have been distributed in the area. A survey of around 100 houses within the radius of Sai Leela Chawl has been done. We have started creating awareness on dengue, swine flu and other monsoon ailments,” said Raju Lavangare, health officer, KDMC.

Local corporators alleged that the KDMC-run hospital in Shastri Nagar is not well equipped to tackle such ailments.

“There is a lack of specialists. The hospital does not have a special ward for swine flu, nor does it have medicines related to such ailments. Any serious case is shifted to Kalwa or Thane civil hospital, but it is too far for patients. There is no regular fumigation in these areas,” said Kavita Mhatre, local corporator.

Lavangare admitted that the hospital does not have an intensive care unit or ventilators.

“We have a special cell for epidemics, although not particularly for swine flu. If a patient’s condition deteriorates, we shift them to Thane or Kalwa,” he added.

