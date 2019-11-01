Talent, indigenous arts on show at ‘Hunar Haat’, inauguration today

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:10 IST

More than 300 master artisans and culinary experts, including a large number of women artisans from every corner of the country, are participating in ‘Hunar Haat’. The unique fair, which is an amalgamation of crafts and cuisines, began at the North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC), Prayagraj on Friday and will continue till November 10.

The event, being organised by Maulana Azad National Academy for Skills (MANAS), will be inaugurated by union minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, state export promotion and Khadi minister Sidharth Nath Singh along with state civil aviation minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ at 11 am on Saturday. Union ministry of minority affairs secretary Pramod Kumar Das will also be present on the occasion, said MANAS director Subhash Kumar.

On offer will be handmade pieces of cane, bamboo, jute products from Assam, Varanasi silk, Lakhnavi Chikan, ceramic, glassware, leather and marble products of Uttar Pradesh, as also traditional handicrafts from North Eastern states, Ajrakh, Bandhej, mud work, copper products from Gujarat, Kalamkari and Mangalgiri from Andhra Pradesh, marble artefacts and handicrafts from Rajasthan.

Other attractions include Madhubani paintings from Bihar, wood work from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, block print from Madhya Pradesh, jewellery and pearls from Puducherry, embroidery and sandalwood products from Tamil Nadu, hand embroidered products from West Bengal and rare Ayurvedic herbs of Kashmir-Ladakh among others, said Kumar.

Visitors to the fair will also be able to enjoy traditional delicacies from every corner of the country.

Cultural programmes like qawwali, Sufi music, poetry and others will also be performed by artistes for visitors during the fair.

‘Hunar Haat’ has proved to be an effective programme to provide employment to professional artisans. More than 2.5 lakh master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts have been provided employment and exposure in the last three years through this fair. These also include a large number of women artisans, Kumar said.

In the coming days, Hunar Haat will be organised in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Patna, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Hyderabad, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Ranchi, Bhubneshwar, Ajmer and other cities. Next, the ‘Hunar Haat’ will be organised during the International Trade Fair, New Delhi (November14 to 27) and then in Mumbai between December 20 and December 31, 2019.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 17:10 IST