Tarn Taran blast:NIA seeks production warrant of 5 accused

Three suspects, including key conspirator Gurjant, sent to judicial custody

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought production warrant of five accused lodged in jail in connection to the recent Tarn Taran blast.

Manpreet Singh Mann, Chandeep Singh Khalsa, alias Gabbar, Malkiat Singh, alias Sher Singh, Mandeep Singh, alias Massa, and Amarjit Singh, alias Amar, will be produced in the court on October 16.

Other accused Harjit Singh, Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit, and Gurjant Singh, who were produced in the NIA special court of NS Gill in Mohali on Friday, have been sent to judicial custody.

Two persons — Bikramjit Singh, 22, of Kadgill village and Harpreet Singh, 19, of Bachre village were killed, while Gurjant, 27, lost his eyesight in the blast that took place on the outskirts of the Pandori Gola village in Tarn Taran district on September 4. The incident took place when three of them were digging a pit in an agricultural field to retrieve a dumped explosive consignment, which they mishandled.

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act and Section 16, 18, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against the accused.

COURT SEEKS GURJANT’S MEDICAL REPORT

Gurjant, who lost his eyesight in the blast, moved an application seeking directions for medical care. Gurjant said he was not getting proper treatment in custody as a result he lost his vision. His medical report will be produced in the court on October16.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:36 IST

