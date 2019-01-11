Technical snag halts Mumbai Metro train, passengers evacuated at Airport Road

Passengers from a Mumbai Metro train from Versova to Airport Road station were evacuated on Friday morning after a technical snag was reported on a Mumbai Metro train from Versova to Airport Road station, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson with the Reliance-led Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which runs the Metro, said the Mumbai Metro-1 Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar train has been withdrawn from services.

“All passengers were safely evacuated at the Airport Road station. Normal services were also restored within five minutes,” the spokesperson said.

The Metro is also running 12 additional trains for 50,000 more passengers using the services owing to the ongoing strike by BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in the city.

The strike is led by BEST Sanyukta Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS), a joint action committee of labour unions, to demand better pay and benefits among other things.

