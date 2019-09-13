Teen, aides killed 17-yr-old girl for pressing him for marriage

cities

Four days after the half-burnt body of a 17-year-old girl was recovered from the fields of Burjh Tehl village in SBS Nagar district, police on Thursday arrested three minor boys, including her alleged boyfriend, for the murder. Police said one of the accused claimed that he planned the murder as the girl was pressing him to marry her.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (investigation) Wazir Singh Khaira said the 60% burnt body of the girl was recovered on August 8, but it couldn’t be identified at that time. The information was shared with police stations and it came out that missing complaint of a girl was lodged at Phillaur police station on August 5. The family identified her from half-burnt face and clothes she was wearing.

The SP said during the investigation, police came to know about her relationship with a 17-year-old boy and when he was rounded up for questioning, he confessed to having killed the girl and then setting the body afire with the help of his two minor friends.

“The accused picked the girl from home saying they will get married. They stayed at a hotel in Goraya before she was killed using a sharp-edged weapon and then her body was set afire so that it couldn’t be recognised,” the SP said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered against them. “We have conducted the post-mortem of the deceased and on basis of the report, further charges will be added in the FIR,” the SP said.

