Teenager jumps to death from 8th floor flat after stabbing 21-year-old woman in Noida

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:48 IST

Noida

A 15-year-old boy allegedly jumped off the balcony of a flat on the 8th floor in a residential society after stabbing a 21-year-old woman in Noida Sector 61 on Thursday evening. Both were taken to a private hospital in Sector 62 where the boy was declared brought dead. The woman, who suffered serious injuries in her abdomen, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Shahvez Khan, in-charge of Sector 58 police station, said the woman and the boy live in two different towers of a housing society in Sector 61. The woman is a B.Tech student at a private college in Ghaziabad while the boy studies in a private school in Noida.

Khan said the police received a call in the evening and a team rushed to the spot. “The woman, before she was admitted in the hospital, said the the boy came to her house on Thursday 5pm. She said the boy attacked her with a kitchen knife and then locked himself in the same room of a flat after she raised a hue and cry,” the police officer said.

The police officer said hearing the woman’s cries for help, her neighbours rushed to her flat. However, before they could reach the flat and rescue the woman, the boy locked himself in another room and allegedly jumped off the balcony of the 8th floor flat. The local residents rushed the woman to a private hospital in Noida Sector 62 and informed the police.

A police team reached the spot where the locals told them about the boy, who was found seriously wounded on the backside of the building. The boy was also rushed to the same hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“The woman’s family was not present in the flat when the incident took place. We have not received a complaint so far from the families of either of the victims,” Khan said. He, however, added that the police have launched a preliminary inquiry after which a case could be lodged.

Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna said the reason behind the incident was not known immediately and that police are probing all angles.

Athar Khan, senior sub-inspector posted at Sector 58 police station, reached the hospital for the boy’s postmortem in the evening. “The two families are in a shock. They have not disclosed any specific reason that would have led to this incident,” he said.

Police suspect the boy had used a kitchen knife to attack the woman. Police said the body of the boy has been sent for a postmortem and reports are awaited.

Police said the postmortem and other reports are awaited.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 23:48 IST