CM Dhami approves ₹31 crore for roads, bridges and parking projects in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions totalling ₹31 crore for various infrastructure and construction projects across the state, including bridges, road redevelopment and a multi-level parking facility. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

Among the approved projects is the construction of a 30-metre span PSC girder bridge over Bangla Nala in Ward No. 3 of Bhuttowala village in the Rishikesh assembly constituency of Dehradun district. The project has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹3.16 crore.

A 60-metre span, 1.50-lane steel girder motor bridge over the Ramganga river, along the Chandak-Bans-Anwlaghat-Gangolihat motor road in the Gangolihat assembly constituency of Pithoragarh district, has also received approval. The project has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹15.30 crore.

In Udham Singh Nagar district, approval has been granted for reconstruction of the road from Melaghat Main Road through Baghga Colony to Mayur Vihar Sector-2 and Sector-3 in Ward No. 9 of Khatima assembly constituency. The road will be reconstructed using interlocking tiles under the state plan, with ₹3.05 crore sanctioned for the project.

The chief minister has also approved ₹9.80 crore for the construction of a multi-level parking facility in the Devipura area of Champawat district, covering Dechmar village in Pati tehsil. The Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam has been designated as the executing agency for the project.

Separately, Dhami has approved a financial award of ₹5 lakh for 108 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel in recognition of their contribution to the successful conduct of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The decisions are aimed at strengthening connectivity and public infrastructure in different parts of the state. The bridge projects are expected to support road connectivity and movement in the respective areas, while the Khatima road redevelopment project will improve an existing stretch serving local residents.

The multi-level parking project in Champawat is part of efforts to improve parking infrastructure in an area that has witnessed growing requirements for organised vehicle facilities. The approval also assigns responsibility for execution to the Peyjal Nigam.

In another decision, the chief minister approved an increase in the dearness relief rates for civil and family pensioners of public bodies and undertakings receiving pensions under the Sixth Central Pay Commission.

Under the approval, the dearness relief rate will be increased to 252% per month with effect from January 1, 2025, 257% from July 1, 2025, and 262% from January 1, 2026, subject to the applicable conditions.

The decisions cover infrastructure development as well as financial support for personnel and pensioners. The state government has been taking up projects relating to road connectivity, bridges, parking and other public facilities through various state and departmental schemes.