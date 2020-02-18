Testing times ahead: HSC exams begin today

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 00:51 IST

On Monday, a day before higher secondary certificate (HSC) exams for Class 12 begin in the state, last-minute pleas ranging from applications for concessions to requests from students who have still not filled their forms flooded the state education board’s Mumbai division. The areas under the Mumbai division’s jurisdiction include Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

“We are ensuring all genuine requests for concessions are entertained so that no student has to suffer. All the centres have been asked to ensure no malpractice takes place,” said Sandeep Sangave, secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

Of 3, 39,014 students registered to give HSC exams in the Mumbai division this year, over 3.38 lakh students will write their first exam (English) across 608 exam centres.

The board has deployed six flying squads as well as several sitting squads to ensure that there are no malpractices.

Across the state, nearly 15.05 lakh students will appear for the exams which will end on March 18. The secondary school certificate (SSC) exams for Class 10 will start from March 3.

Among the last-minute requests, a student from a school in Kamothe was registered on Monday. “It’s a transfer case and we thus ensured that it is cleared and the child gets to write the paper,” said Sangave.

Several students, from colleges that have not received index numbers owing to various reasons, were also registered at the last minute from other nearby colleges.

“A college in Nallasopara was declared illegal long ago, but the students did not know that. We are ensuring that they sit from our college,” said the representative of a college in Vasai on the condition of anonymity.

Nearly 180 students from the Nallasopara college will be allowed to sit for the exam from another college in Vasai.

The board’s official helplines also became operational on Monday. “This year, since there are internal assessments, it would be easy for students. We are equipped to handle all their queries about papers or other technical issues in the exam,” said Murlidhar More, a board-appointed counsellor.