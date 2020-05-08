Thane organisations step forward to help stranded migrants

cities

With no food or money left, many migrant labourers in Thane and Bhiwandi are making attempts to walk back to their native states. Some organisations in Bhiwandi have now stepped ahead to help such labourers with food in a bid to make them stay in the city and not risk their lives.

One such organisation, Shree Bhairav Seva Samiti, has been serving food, medicines, footwear, masks and caps to migrant labourers. “We have also made a provision of around 1,000-litre capacity potable water tanker. We make them understand the importance of staying at home and that by traveling on foot they are putting their families’ health at stake. We offer details of shelter homes around so that they are able to manage food during the lockdown,” said Anil Bhairav, chairman, Shree Bhairav Seva Samiti.

Volunteers from Rajnoli, Vashind, Atgaon, Bhatsa and along the Mumbai-Agra highway have been helping the organisations in Bhiwandi.

“We have put up posters and our volunteers reach out to the migrants who are traveling with their baggage. We explain to them about the impact of the virus and assure them that help will be provided if they stay back,” said Shahid Ansari, member of another social organisation, Alpha Group.

Despite help pouring in, migrant labourers continue to remain anxious. “We have been patiently waiting for the past one month to go homes. Now we have no money and no means to earn it either due to the lockdown. To feed ourselves and our families, we are left with no option but to go back home and engage in agriculture. We may take many days to reach our homes but we will feel secure there,” said Rajendra Yadav, 43, who works in a powerloom. He has decided to walk back to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.