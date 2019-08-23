Thane organisers lower dahi handi prize money

cities

When the city celebrates dahi handi on Saturday, the events will not be as grand as the previous years.

Even as the Supreme Court rules had brought down the scale of the festival, this year’s celebrations will be low-key because of floods in many places in the state.

Last year, Swami Prathishthan had the highest prize money of ₹25 lakh for forming a 10-tier human pyramid. This year, they have decided to keep it low-key with a prize money of ₹11 lakh.

“Thane is known for its grand dahi handi celebrations. As many flood-affected people are suffering, we will tone down the celebration. This year, the highest prize money is ₹11 lakh and for each tier we have allotted an amount,” said Shivaji Patil, spokesperson of Swami Prathishthan.

Govindas, who have been practising for more than four months, are unhappy about the lower prize money.

“Although we have jobs, the prize money or even the participation amount is helpful as most of us are not financially well off,” said Sameer Pendhare, vice-president, Dahi Handi Samanvayi Samiti.

There a five big dahi handi events in Thane.

The Supreme Court’s directives have poured water on the celebrations.

“It is compulsory for all organisers to insure every Govinda. The increased restrictions and measures benefit Govindas but add to the expenses of organisers,” said Mayuresh Kolhatkar, president of Shiv Sai Govinda Mandal in Thane.

Sanskruti Yuva Prathishthan has planned to continue with their Pro-Govinda League with an aim to encourage it as a traditional sport.

“Apart from the human pyramid, the league will encourage more to join in the celebrations with a competitive spirit. Those who come first will receive a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a trophy and runners-up will receive ₹3 lakh and a trophy. All participants will receive ₹50,000. This year we have zeroed in on 12 teams — three from Thane — for the Pro-Govinda League,” said MLA Pratap Sarnaik, founder of Sanskruti Yuva Prathishthaan.

The organisation will not invite any celebrity for the event.

It will also encourage Govindas to contribute a small amount for flood-hit people.

“We are doing our bit for the flood-affected families and also ensuring the festive spirit remains intact. Our group has adopted Kolhapur’s Majarewadi village which has 25 families,” added Sarnaik.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) dahi handi at Naupada has declared a prize money of ₹11 lakh.

“We have been working in flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli and will continue to give financial support to around 10 families who have lost their home,” said Avinash Jadhav, MNS Thane president.

Ghodbunder Road Welfare Association has organised dahi handi for the residents but again a low-key one.

“We have organised a three-tier handi for women. Children will have smaller handis put up at various locations. We will ask residents to donate medicines for the flood-affected people in Kolhapur and Sangli,” said Waman Kale, president of Ghodbunder Road Welfare association.

