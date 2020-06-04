Thane records 25.59mm rainfall due to Cyclone Nisarga

cities

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:23 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation recorded 25.59mm rainfall as Cyclone Nisarga passed over the district. There were no casualties, but waterlogging was reported in some areas near Bhiwandi-Kalyan road and as a preventive measure, there was forced loadshedding in parts of Thane district. Overall, 46 cases of tree fall were reported across Thane city, in places like Charai, Kalwa, Kopri, Khopat. In rural areas within Thane district, 14 incidents of tree fall were reported. Ambernath had 12 incidents of tree fall. There were also two incidents of metal sheets — used as roof over houses — flying off because of strong winds.

“As a precautionary measure, we had asked for forced loadshedding within Thane district. There were no casualties. Only a few incidents of treefall, which were handled by local authorities,” said a senior official from Thane District collectorate.

Waterlogging was reported from areas near Bhiwandi-Kalyan road. “Buildings in low-lying areas experienced waterlogging on Wednesday afternoon. Some nullahs in the vicinity also started overflowing. Water also entered the ground floor of some buildings,” said Taj Khan, 34, a resident of Bhiwandi.