These corona warriors are down, but not out

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:28 IST

The police personnel, battling coronavirus in isolation wards of hospitals, have no option but to reach out to their loved ones through mobiles.

They are also uploading videos on social networking sites showing that they are facing the disease courageously and will defeat it ultimately. A video of constable Prabhjot Singh, who was a gunman of assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Anil Kumar Kohli and was tested positive for Covid-19, has gone viral. In the video, he is doing pushups in the isolation ward of the civil hospital, Ferozepur.

Cop makes Tiktok video

Prabhjot has also recorded a couple of tiktok videos of his workout from the ward of the hospital on the song ‘Mainu lagda jadan ch beh jun aitki corona tere yaar de sohniye’. Doctors have also advised him light exercise to avoid exertion. Prabhjot said, “I joined the police force in 2016. I am a regular gym-goer. I am in contact with my family over mobile phone. I also exercise in the ward. I will go through a Covid-19 test again and am sure that I will beat the virus.”

Expressing grief over the death of ACP Kohli, he said Kohli was a brave and honest officer. His death is a great loss to the department, he added. Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here, after being tested Covid-19 positive, has also recorded a video, which was shared by the Punjab Police on their social networking sites.

In the video, Kaur, who had not initially showed any signs of the virus, said, “I appreciate all my colleagues, deputed on frontline duty and battling against coronavirus.” The sub-inspector has also requested people to stay indoors and help the police in implementing curfew properly. The sub-inspector said, “I will join her duty immediately after I am discharged from the hospital.”