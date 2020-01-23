e-paper
Thieves break car window, steal ₹1 lakh

Thieves break car window, steal ₹1 lakh

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 01:14 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Navi Mumbai Miscreants broke a car windowpane and decamped with ₹1 lakh in only 20 minutes on Monday.

Pankaj Dhate, a 32-year-old Panvel resident, used to work at a logistics firm in Nerul but has been unemployed for a month. On Monday, Dhate decided to deposit Rs1 lakh in a savings account and reached Taloja. As the bank employee told him he can only deposit the cash after the account is activated, Dhate went to Panvel RTO to collect the registration certificate book of his car.

Dhate had parked his car on the road opposite the RTO and went inside the office at 11.30am.

“My blue bag containing the cash, ATM card and other bank documents were on the seat next to the driver’s seat. When I returned 20 minutes later, I saw the windowpane broken. I lost all my savings,” said Dhate.

“We are questioning a few food stall owners in the area and scanning the CCTV footage in the vicinity to identify the suspect. A case of theft has been registered as of now,” said an officer at Kalamboli police station.

While parking is available on the RTO premises, the complainant had parked outside on the road thinking the work will take only a few minutes.

