e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Thieves  decamp with sacks of onions in Talegaon Dabhade

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Unidentified persons decamped with onions, potatoes and garlic from eight vegetable shops located in the vegetable market in Talegaon Dabhade on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to the rural police, a large quantity of onions, stored in sacks, in particular, was stolen. Besides, cash stored in cash boxes was also stolen, police said.

According to the complaint, the thieves broke into at least 10 shops located in the market which houses at least a hundred such shops.

The thieves entered the market after 10 pm when the market was locked.

The matter came to light on Thursday morning when the market opened and owners found their shops burgled,the complaint stated. 

Sub-inspector Sandeep Gadilkar, investigating the case, said, “We are probing the case and details are being obtained.”

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 15:49 IST

top news
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
Govt seeks WhatsApp’s reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack
Govt seeks WhatsApp’s reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
‘Worked mostly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan reminds Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Worked mostly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan reminds Nirmala Sitharaman
No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Report
No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Report
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities