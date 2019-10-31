Thieves  decamp with sacks of onions in Talegaon Dabhade

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:49 IST

PUNE Unidentified persons decamped with onions, potatoes and garlic from eight vegetable shops located in the vegetable market in Talegaon Dabhade on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to the rural police, a large quantity of onions, stored in sacks, in particular, was stolen. Besides, cash stored in cash boxes was also stolen, police said.

According to the complaint, the thieves broke into at least 10 shops located in the market which houses at least a hundred such shops.

The thieves entered the market after 10 pm when the market was locked.

The matter came to light on Thursday morning when the market opened and owners found their shops burgled,the complaint stated.

Sub-inspector Sandeep Gadilkar, investigating the case, said, “We are probing the case and details are being obtained.”

