This year, Patiala MC has achieved just 54% of its income target

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:32 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) of Patiala is set to pass its annual budget estimates worth ₹137.45 crore for next financial year during a meeting on March 16. The special General House meeting will be held to clear the budget estimates.

Meanwhile, when it comes to income generation, the ongoing financial year did not go well for the MC. The civic body has achieved only 54% of its income generation target.

Against the proposed income of ₹130 crore in 2019-2020, the MC has generated only ₹71.41 crore so far. The figures stand testimony to the “dismal performance” of the civic body.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said that the budget estimates for the next financial year will be discussed in detail in the finance and contract committee (F&CC) before it is tabled in the General House.

“Discussion on poor performances by certain departments will also be held so that stringent directions can be passed to officials of the departments concerned,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, the civic body had spent ₹83.51 crore on meeting its salary expenditures and ₹2.77 crore on contingency bills.

The MC had decided to spend ₹45.45 crore on development works, but has spent just ₹13.81 crore by February 28. The flawed development agenda of the MC has also been exposed as it has failed to spend the funds.

FAILED INCOME SOURCES

As per a report released before the MC’s budget, the income sources of the Patiala MC that turned out to be a failure include:

Property tax, arrears: Against the set target of ₹28.50 crore, the civic body collected ₹13.84 crore (48.59% of the expected income). Even the amnesty scheme of the state government failed to come as a saviour for the property tax branch.

Building application fee, property sales: Once a key income generation source, the building department has miserably failed to achieve its target. So far, it has earned just ₹6.99 crore against the target of ₹15 crore. Despite switching to online clearance of building plans and applications, the MC is lagging behind by at least ₹8 crore.

Electricity octroi, water supply, sanitation: The MC has collected ₹24.92 crore as electricity octroi, goods and services tax and municipal tax against the set target of ₹46 crore. The water supply and sanitation wing is ₹7.27 crore short of achieving its target. The estimated collection from this source is ₹15.35 crore, including ₹2 crore as connectivity charges. The department is expected to collect ₹5-6 crore more as the amnesty scheme of the state government ends on April 15.

Advertisement tax: Among other failed income sources, the MC has earned just ₹2.42 crore so far as advertisement tax against the target of ₹5 crore. It has failed to open account as far as the street vendor tax is concerned.