Three arrested for extortion in Bhosari

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:31 IST

Three men were arrested on Monday by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for extortion. The accused were involved in extorting money from people under the garb of collecting funds for the upcoming Ganesh festival in Bhosari.

One of the three arrested men was identified as Javed Pathan, a resident of Balajinagar slum in Bhosari, according to officials. The complaint in the matter was lodged by Halagauda Shivling Onkar, 43, who owns a business which operates at Durga Niwas in Indrayaninagar, Bhosari. Onkar owns a small-scale factory of automobile spare parts.

Onkar submitted in his complaint that the three arrived at his house at 7pm on Sunday and started asking for Rs5,000 as contribution towards the festival fund. The three entered his company premises without permission and forced the complainant to write a receipt of Rs 5,000. The receipt was in the name of Krantiveer Tarun Mitra Mandal. The complainant submitted in his complaint that the three said that they will return to collect the money later.

"Two-three months ago, Pathan was arrested in a case of assault of the same businessman. Even after the arrest, he went back and threatened the complainant. We have arrested him and will produce him in court today (Tuesday)," said senior police inspector Ravindra Kunte of Bhosari MIDC police station.

Pathan has two assault cases registered against him, while one of the other two accused has a sexual harassment case registered against him. The three had also tried to threaten other business owners in the area ahead of the Ganesh festival. However, others have not yet approached the police. The police are, however, investigating the other cases as well.

A case under Sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three at Bhosari MIDC police station.

