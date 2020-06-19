e-paper
Home / Cities / Three deaths, 118 fresh cases in Punjab

Three deaths, 118 fresh cases in Punjab

The state has reported 83 deaths so far

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 01:09 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandiagarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab on Thursday reported three deaths and 118 positive cases, taking the state’s tally to 3,615. The state has reported 83 deaths so far.

A 62-year-old man died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Amritsar, health officials said. “The woman, a resident of Jaspal Nagar on Sultanwind Road, was admitted to a private hospital and complained of breathlessness. He was also suffering from co-morbidities and was tested positive for Covid-19, recently,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

Besides, 34 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Amritsar district of which 26 are fresh community transmission cases and eight are contacts of Covid-19 patients.

Eight fresh cases were reported in Sangrur on Thursday. According to health department officials these patients included police personnel, doctors, shopkeepers and locals. Most of new victims were contacts of old patients.

Besides, a 65-year-old woman, Jagjit Kaur of Dolowal village in the district, died during treatment in Ludhiana. Meanwhile, the district administration also declared three areas of Malerkotla town containment zones and deployed 15 teams to conduct a door to door survey in Malerkotla which recorded four deaths so far. Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir said Araiyan Wala Mohalla, Sirhindi Gate and Uchi Masjid areas have been covered under containment zone 1; Grewal Chowk, Uttam factory and defence colony are in zone 2 and Bhumsi Mohalla and other areas under zone 3.

Eight persons tested positive in Barnala. Of these, six are migrant labourers who came back to the state recently.

7 FRESH CASES IN PATIALA

Seven persons tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said three members of a family residing in DMW Colony have contracted infection, while two members of another family in Gurbaksh colony were found positive. In Samana, two other persons contracted the infections.

FOUR COPS AMONG 5 TEST POSITIVE IN JALANDHAR

A 30-year-old woman, Rita, a resident of Panchranga village near Bhogpur town in Jalandhar, died of the virus on Thursday. Besides, four cops among five persons tested positive of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, two women in the age group 39-80 years, tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Hoshiarpur on Thursday.

24 INFECTED IN LUDHIANA

Twenty-nine people tested positive for coronavirus in Ludhiana of which 24 belong to Ludhiana district, while the others belong to Delhi, Mansa, Pathankot, Sangrur and Barnala.

The fresh cases include a 20-year-old pregnant woman and five kids. Also nine cases have been detected from a labour quarter (vehra) situated at Bhamiyan road.

4 INMATES OF PATTI SUB-JAIL CONTRACT INFECTION

Tarn Taran on Thursday reported nine fresh cases. Four of the nine cases are of those who were recently sent to Patti-sub jail, which has already been declared as a quarantine jail for those undertrials who are being held in various cases by the police of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

Besides, two people were found positive for coronavirus in Kapurthala.

Pathankot deputy commissioner GS Khaira said: “Eight more people of the district were tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The active cases in the district are now 55.”

